SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Kansans are without power due to high winds and intense storms traveling through central Kansas.

Westar Energy reports as of 7:46 p.m. Saturday, that there are 197 active outages affecting approximately 3,572 customers and growing.

Information is coming out, bit by bit, about 6-8″ tree limbs downed due to gusty winds near downtown Wichita, street flooding in McPherson, and large fence sections, blown down in Goddard.