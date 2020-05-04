Storms produce large hail and damaging wind in parts of Kansas early Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms swept through parts of Kansas Monday morning leaving some damage behind.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a portion of I-70 is closed south of Manhattan because of downed power lines across the interstate. Troopers ask drivers to expect delays until the lines are cleared.

Fire crews in Lincoln County responded to a fire in the tower of the Lincoln County Courthouse. They quickly got the fire out and are looking into whether it started from a lightning strike.

KSN News received photos from viewers in north-central Kansas that reported baseball-sized hail in Lincoln and north of Abilene.

Emergency management in Ottawa County reported golf ball-sized hail, roof damage, tree damage, power pole and power line damage along K-18 between Tescott and Culver.

Check out the photos above from KSN viewers of the storm.

