Storms produce large hail and damaging wind in parts of Kansas early Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms swept through parts of Kansas Monday morning leaving some damage behind.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says a portion of I-70 is closed south of Manhattan because of downed power lines across the interstate. Troopers ask drivers to expect delays until the lines are cleared.
Fire crews in Lincoln County responded to a fire in the tower of the Lincoln County Courthouse. They quickly got the fire out and are looking into whether it started from a lightning strike.
KSN News received photos from viewers in north-central Kansas that reported baseball-sized hail in Lincoln and north of Abilene.
Emergency management in Ottawa County reported golf ball-sized hail, roof damage, tree damage, power pole and power line damage along K-18 between Tescott and Culver.
Check out the photos above from KSN viewers of the storm.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘The Voice’ goes remote
- Wichita public libraries remain closed
- Towne East Square reopens six weeks after COVID-19 pandemic began
- Authorities identify body found in Tuttle Creek as missing kayaker
- J.Crew files for Chap. 11 as pandemic chokes retail