Storms in Oklahoma cause damage and leave some without power

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – A storm rolled through central Oklahoma Monday night, which left thousands of people without power, generated a possible tornado and led to nearly a dozen high water rescues.

National Weather Service meteorologist John Pike said investigators were working Tuesday to determine if a tornado struck Monday night in Logan County.

Video from KFOR-TV shows damage in the town of Choctaw which is 15 miles east of Oklahoma City. Wind ripped roofs off buildings and caused damage to a middle school athletic field.

Trees were down across Oklahoma City where there are reports that more than 46,000 people lost power. Oklahoma Gas & Electric had more than 93,000 customers without electricity from central Oklahoma to western Arkansas. Some schools that lost power closed Tuesday.

Oklahoma City Fire Capt. David Macy said firefighters rescued a fisherman from Lake Overholser Dam who was trapped by rising waters. Macy said the man was treated at the scene and released.

So far, there are no reports of deaths associated with the storms.

