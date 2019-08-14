Storms in northwest Kansas blow over semis, knock out power to thousands

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms moved through Kansas Tuesday night and caused significant damage in northwest Kansas between Hays and WaKeeney.

I-70 was closed for several hours when at least 20 semi trucks overturned due to high wind. A transmission line also fell on top of a semi. The interstate reopened hours later.

Numerous power outages were reported after the storm. Nearly 6,000 customers in Hays and Ellis lost power at one point. Most of the power has been restored according to Midwest Energy.

UPDATE 1:45 a.m.: Crews got wires up off I-70 and KHP has Re-opened the interstate near Hays. The city of Ellis is… Posted by Midwest Energy, Inc. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Crews are working hard to get wires crossing I70 back up; fortunately everyone stayed in their vehicles and nobody was injured. Will likely be 2-3 hours before wires are up and KHP can make a decision to open I70 back up.We are also seeing reports of gas leaks due to fences and AC units hitting meters; please call those in ASAP at 1-800-222-3121 and follow prompts for gas leaks. Posted by Midwest Energy, Inc. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

UPDATE 10:15 pm; a transmission line came down atop a semi on I70 2 mi west of Hays; that is our priority, clearing that… Posted by Midwest Energy, Inc. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Celebration Community Church reported that the roof of the new worship center was damaged during the storm. Members of the church worked to salvage items inside.

Church Family,The roof of the new worship center is gone. We have cleared it out of everything we can salvage. Thank… Posted by Celebration Community Church on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

The Hays School District rescheduled the first day of school for Hays Middle School due to storm damage until August 15. Elementary students will go for a half day on Thursday and the Middle and High School students will go for a full day.

GALLERY OF STORM PHOTOS

Send you photos of storm damage to Connect3Now.