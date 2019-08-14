Storms in northwest Kansas blow over semis, knock out power to thousands

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms moved through Kansas Tuesday night and caused significant damage in northwest Kansas between Hays and WaKeeney.
I-70 was closed for several hours when at least 20 semi trucks overturned due to high wind. A transmission line also fell on top of a semi. The interstate reopened hours later.
Numerous power outages were reported after the storm. Nearly 6,000 customers in Hays and Ellis lost power at one point. Most of the power has been restored according to Midwest Energy.
Celebration Community Church reported that the roof of the new worship center was damaged during the storm. Members of the church worked to salvage items inside.
The Hays School District rescheduled the first day of school for Hays Middle School due to storm damage until August 15. Elementary students will go for a half day on Thursday and the Middle and High School students will go for a full day.
