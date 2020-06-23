Great Bend picking up the pieces following severe storm

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Great Bend felt the brunt of the winds brought in from Sunday night’s storms.

On Monday, many community members were busy cleaning up the damage left behind.

One business, in particular, was hit hard.

The owners say all that’s left to do is clean up and get back to work.

A family business of 60 years, brothers Kenny and Terry Vink have worked at Office Products Incorporated since they were kids.

Sunday’s storms rattled their storefront.

“The glass had shattered so bad, guttering had flown in from a building close by here and hit our, hit both of the windows on both sides,” said Kenny Vink, co-owner of Office Products Incorporated.

The owners say they have never seen damage this bad.

“Being Kansas, you get Kansas weather, and so we’ve had damages before, but this is the first time we’ve had anything like this happen,” said Terry Vink, co-owner of Office Products Incorporated.

Staff spent the evening and morning hours boarding up windows and cleaning the store.

They say this, plus the pandemic, is making things even more difficult.

“This has probably been the most trying time that I think that we’ve had,” said Kenny Vink.

Now, they are hoping for sunny skies ahead.

The Vink’s say most of the cleanup will be finished by the end of the day, but the windows and awning are going to take longer.

The hope to have everything back to normal within the next two weeks.

LATEST STORIES: