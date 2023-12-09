WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Street Dog Coalition held a free pet care clinic on Saturday.

Anyone could take their cats and dogs to get preventative care. They provided free exams and vaccines for heartworm, fleas and ticks.

Organizers say the clinic, though, doesn’t just help the pets.

“I want veterinary care to be accessible to everyone and every pet,” Lauren Herd, team lead for the Street Dog Coalition, said. “By preventing these diseases with vaccines, I think we’re preventing these diseases that can be spread to humans too, so we’re improving human health as well as the pet’s health.”

Herd said they have monthly clinics if you missed this one.