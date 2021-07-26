Strike at Frito-Lay ends as union members ratify contract

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A nearly three-week strike at the Frito-Lay plant in Topeka is over. Union members on Friday ratified a new two-year contract.

The contract gives union workers at the plant a 4% pay raise over two years and guarantees employees at least one day off a week.

Union workers went on strike July 5, complaining of forced overtime and a lack of pay raises in recent years.

Workers said they were often required to work back-to-back days of 12-hour shifts, with only eight hours between.

Employees are expected to return to work Monday.

They said the shifts were was caused by a severe shortage of workers at the plant.

