Strong smell of garlic permeates throughout Old Town Sunday

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you were near Wichita’s Old Town Sunday, you may have noticed a pungent smell in the air.

From garlic fries to garlic bloody marys, garlic fest celebrates everything about the vegetable.

The owner of Orie’s Farm Fresh got the idea from other parts of the county so she brought it here.

“Help educate people about garlic and all the different varieties that we grow and just really a fun and unique way to bring the community together,” said Megan Greenway, Orie’s Farm Fresh.

This is the fourth year of the garlic festival. It started out at a small urban farm but quickly outgrew it.

