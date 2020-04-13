Strong winds cause damage to trees around Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN viewers sent in pictures of damaged trees as a result of the strong wind gusts on Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Wichita said via Twitter wind gusts are expected to increase for the afternoon and evening hours. The City of Wichita has cleaned up a fallen tree on Franklin and Carter.
