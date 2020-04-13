Strong winds cause damage to trees around Wichita

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN viewers sent in pictures of damaged trees as a result of the strong wind gusts on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Wichita said via Twitter wind gusts are expected to increase for the afternoon and evening hours. The City of Wichita has cleaned up a fallen tree on Franklin and Carter.

COURTESY: Meg Thomas
COURTESY: Meg Thomas

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories