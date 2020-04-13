Strong winds cause damage to trees around Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN viewers sent in pictures of damaged trees as a result of the strong wind gusts on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Wichita said via Twitter wind gusts are expected to increase for the afternoon and evening hours. The City of Wichita has cleaned up a fallen tree on Franklin and Carter.

COURTESY: Meg Thomas

COURTESY: Meg Thomas

The heavy winds caused this in Wichita!



This is at Franklin and Carter.



Residents say a car was damaged, but no one was hurt. The city is working now to cut the tree to get it moved. @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/8pUktZ07og — Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) April 13, 2020

A widespread freeze is expected tonight through Monday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens to around 30 degrees. Be sure to take precautions to protect vulnerable outdoor plants from freezing. #kswx pic.twitter.com/gfpEutOl01 — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) April 12, 2020

Some reported strong wind gusts(mph) across the region from this morning. Wind gusts are expected to increase for the afternoon and evening hours. #kswx pic.twitter.com/YNnqDKRoYb — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) April 12, 2020

LATEST STORIES: