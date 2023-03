KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Strong winds, with gusts over 40 mph, are exacerbating a grass fire in Kingman County.

The grass fire is north of U.S. Highway 54 and NW 110th Ave.

The fire has already moved one mile north and is crossing NW 20 St.

The Kingman Fire Department, Cunningham Fire Department and Reno County Fire Department are all on the scene. A task force has been activated to help assist in putting out the fire.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.