Stronger Together: Abilene citizen’s random act of kindness helps 41 residents pay past-due water bills

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Abilene said a resident from the city helped pay several individuals’ past due/shut-off water bills.

The city said they received a donation of $2,000. The donor stated that he and his wife did not need the stimulus money they had received and wanted to do good with it.

The city said the donation helped 41 local Abilene residents to become current on their water bills, and the gesture is something city staff has never seen happen before.

LATEST STORIES: