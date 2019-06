COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Colby Police Department was called to Colby High School today for a report of a student potentially with a firearm.

The Colby Police Department and other law enforcement agencies apprehended the suspect and took possession of a BB gun. The scene has been cleared, but investigations are on-going.

The reports will be forwarded to the Thomas County Attorney’s Office for review and filing of charges.