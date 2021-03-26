Student-athletes die in crash on way to Garden City rodeo

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two members of the Oklahoma Panhandle State University rodeo team died in a crash in southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a dump truck and a pickup pulling a horse trailer crashed on US-56 west of Satanta around 9 a.m. Friday.

The school has identified the victims as Cinch Bullock and Hadly McCormick. It is asking for prayers for the families and friends.

Troopers say some of the team’s horses had to be put down. They are still investigating. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

This weekend is the 54th Annual Garden City Community College Rodeo. It began today and runs through Sunday. There is no word yet whether the crash will impact the schedule.