Student drivers are back on the road in Kansas

WICHITA Kan. (KSNW) – At the height of COVID-19, the Wichita Driving School was forced to move their classroom portions online and driving portions to a later date.

“For that two-month period, it was really, really tough,” said Mike Johnson, the owner of Wichita Driver School.

Now, student drivers are filling the streets of Wichita again.

“We got to open back up, and we’ve been pretty darn busy since that time,” said Johnson.

But Johnson has noticed that not as many kids are eager to drive.

“Some kids these days just put it off, and the parents maybe have to kick them in the rear a little bit to get them in there,” said Johnson.

Although parents can teach their kids how to drive, Johnson says a driving school is a preferred way to proceed.

“This is a much easier way to get your permit,” said Johnson. “You have an all-day class, and you have a big test to gears up towards that permit.”

Johnson also says driving schools are more successful.

“I would say the failure rate on a book test like that is much higher than a driving school,” said Johnson. “Obviously, our test is 100 questions, and it’s very comprehensive, but we gear up towards that with a study guide and videos and chapters that we discussed.”

But children learning to drive still need to spend time with their parents or guardians.

“Parents might drive 40 hours with them over two months while we do this,” said Johnson. “Other kids might not practice any. They might fail the course because they don’t practice with their family.”

