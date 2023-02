HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A vehicle hit a student outside of Hutchinson High School Thursday morning, but the student did not appear to have any serious injuries.

A spokesperson for USD 308 Hutchinson Public Schools said a junior was using the crosswalk in front of the school when the incident happened.

The student was able to get up and walk away. EMTs evaluated the student and released them to a guardian.

The USD 308 spokesperson called it a minor accident.