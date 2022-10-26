WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A student-run deli opened at Wichita’s East High School on Tuesday. The deli is called Feast.

It was inspired by a fundraiser where students created a full-service restaurant.

The students took the concept and are now serving up sandwiches during lunch. One student says this opportunity is the cherry on top.

“This is my absolute dream come true right here. Getting to come to school every day and have this opportunity to do something that I love and put everything into it. I wake up every day, and I’m excited to come to school because I have to come work here and work on all this stuff and be with the people I love,” Carson McCrory, East High senior, said.

McCrory adds he would like to make Feast a stand-alone restaurant.