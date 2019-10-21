Student suspended after Garden City school threat

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department was called to investigate a threat on Monday. It happened around 1:30 p.m.

Several students at Kenneth Henderson Middle School told school administrators that they heard another student make a comment about “shooting up the school.”

Police said the 13-year-old seventh grade student admitted to making a comment and was suspended.

The department said an affidavit will be filed with the Finney County Attorney’s Office requesting charges of criminal threat.

