Student, teachers can report crimes or threats through app to keep schools safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is hoping to hear about threats at local schools through an app.

The Speak Up program was first introduced last October for Wichita USD 259. This new school year has added Derby, Goddard, and Maize schools.

Students, teachers, staff, or even parents can send an anonymous tip through the P3 app and Crimestoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County. That anonymous tip is then forwarded to the schools to investigate.

WPD has received close to 100 tips since the app was announced. Those tips range from depression to drugs and even a couple school threats.

“This is just an avenue for people to reach out with any kind of information that they have that might be concerning to keep those schools safe,” WPD PIO Kevin Wheeler said.

The app is available for both Apple and Android devices.