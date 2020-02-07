WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Topeka student has won the 2020 Wichita State University Clay Barton Scholarship.
Austin Rea is a senior from Washburn Rural High School. He plans to major in economics at WSU.
The $48,000 scholarship is one of the largest business scholarships in the state. Rea will get $12,000 a year for four years to attend WSU.
Rea has been very active as a high school student, taking part in debate, forensics, National Honor Society, Youth Group and weight training.
LATEST STORIES:
- 3 Wichita men charged with Newton convenience store armed robbery
- Student wins $48,000 scholarship to attend Wichita State University
- WSU Tech announces tuition-free scholarships to help laid-off aviation workers
- Patrick and 15th sign recovered after Chiefs Super Bowl win
- No charges for Colorado officer recorded drunk, passed out behind wheel of cruiser