Student wins $48,000 scholarship to attend Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Topeka student has won the 2020 Wichita State University Clay Barton Scholarship.

Austin Rea is a senior from Washburn Rural High School. He plans to major in economics at WSU.

The $48,000 scholarship is one of the largest business scholarships in the state. Rea will get $12,000 a year for four years to attend WSU.

Rea has been very active as a high school student, taking part in debate, forensics, National Honor Society, Youth Group and weight training.

