WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Newman University hosted the Kansas State Spelling Bee on Saturday, where children completed to become the ultimate spelling bee champion in the state.

Counties across Kansas were represented by the 95 spellers that showed up.

Amber Jackson, a coordinator with the Kansas Press Association, tells KSN that a speller from Nemaha County won in the 13th round, with his winning words being “gadzookery” and “drumlin.”

“The spelling bee can be fun, you know, a lot of people think spelling bees can be boring or just not exciting, but you know they can be fun, and we just want to showcase all of our students that made it this far,” Jackson said.

This year’s champ will represent Kansas in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. this May.