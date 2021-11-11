Students across Kansas honor veterans

SUBLETTE, Kan. (KSNW) — Students across Kansas honored veterans Thursday for Veterans Day.

Students from Sublette Elementary, in Sublette, Kansas, hosted a Veterans Day virtual program.

The virtual program included an interview with John Hall, a student at Sublette Elementary and a Son of the American Legion. Hall also held the American Flag while the national anthem played.

Other students shared what Veterans Day is and the history behind it. Students from all grades sang songs to thank veterans.

You can watch the Veterans Day virtual program below.

Sublette Elementary also shared a veterans slide show.

Seniors from Dexter High School, in Dexter, Kansas, traveled to the Kansas Veterans Cemetary in Winfield, Kansas to place flags at the headstones of veterans in honor of their sacrifice to our nation.

You can watch the video they put together for the event below.

Fourth graders at Dexter Elementry School made poppy flower ribbons. Poppy flowers represent consolation, remembrance and death.