Students back to class? Wichita school board to decide Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The USD 259 Board of Education will meet Monday to talk about bringing kids back to in-person learning this month.

Although nothing can really be carved in stone at this point, USD 259 School Board President Sheril Logan said leaders at the district feel ready to be back in-person with the students.

School nurses and social workers have started to get vaccinated and with fewer COVID-19 cases in the district, staff members feel it could be time to come back. How and when that could happen will be decided tomorrow.

“You know whether that will change within the next few weeks that’s anybody’s guess, but you have to take a point in time and that’s what we are going to do on Monday,” said Logan. “We have never been in a pandemic before, and yes, it is a little risky, it’s new territory, that’s a reason we watch those numbers so closely.”



If students do return to in-person learning, the board would like to have elementary school kids back in some capacity this week and middle school by January 25.

