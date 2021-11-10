Students ‘chalk the walk’ to honor Wichita veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Wichita middle schoolers are showing their support for local veterans with a “chalk the walk” event.

On Monday, the group of 20 seventh graders from Wichita Collegiate School wrote messages and drew pictures for veterans who live at Chisholm Place, 1859 N. Webb Road. Their messages were done in chalk on the sidewalks around the facility.

“I think it’s important for people to like go out and help in the community, and this is a really great way to do that,” student Scarlet Lacey said.

Teachers hope this will teach the students a life lesson.

“What we really want is for each individual student to take to heart some of these community issues and to build empathy and community service as a lifetime commitment,” said JoyAnne Brake, Wichita Collegiate director of community impact work.

She said the seventh graders learn about veterans all year long with stories weaved into their coursework in all classes.