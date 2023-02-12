GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, dozens of students competed in the 1st Annual Goddard Vex IQ Robotics Tournament at Challenger Intermediate School.

There were six teams from Challenger Intermediate, seven teams from Hoisington Middle School, and one team from Great Plains, all vying for a chance to qualify for the state robotics competition.

Two teachers at Challenger Intermediate created this tournament.

It takes engineering, programming, and other tech skills to compete to win with the best robot.

“Mr. and Mrs. Mann have really come together to create something cool. They’ve invited different schools to come here. We have different teachers and volunteers within the building that are parents, so they’re getting to see this as well, and it’s just a different environment than sports, like it’s a sporting event just different so it’s awesome for our students,” said Karli Fisher, Challenger Intermediate sixth grade science teacher.

One competitor said he is happy to be a part of the competition to work with others and learn more about robots.