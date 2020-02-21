Students compete to design Army’s next UAV

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Building the Army’s next-generation Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. It’s a lofty goal for some Wichita State students, but it’s one they are going for. Six student teams will compete against each other to build the Army’s next UAV. The final three groups will be selected in March after demonstrating their models and portfolios.

“It’s a program where we are inviting student teams to put together a subsystem for the next generational UAV for the army,” said Spencer Lueckenotto, aerospace engineering student.

Fire Point at WSU is working hand in hand with Army professionals to create new aircraft drones. The students will work in three different categories, airframe, energy or lift.

“So the whole program is set up almost as if you’re creating a business and you have these different groups work together and make one UAV,” said Stephen Cyrus, technology collaboration manager.

At the end, the groups will present, explain, and demonstrate their UAV models to the professionals.

“You see that idea from a project come from an idea on a whiteboard to something that is being covered by these national media outlets,” added Lueckenotto.

LATEST STORIES: