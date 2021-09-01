Students evacuated after transformer blows outside of Nelson Elementary School in Haysville

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Students and staff were evacuated from Nelson Elementary School on Wednesday morning after a transformer caught fire outside.

Everyone was moved to the Methodist Church and will be transported and housed at Haysville Middle School.

The fire department is working with Evergy to see when reentry will be possible.

Foodservice is preparing meals, and the nursing staff is transporting student medication.

If you would like to pick up your student/students, please contact the middle school at 316-554-2251