Students experience success with new mental health pilot program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Improving mental health was a key focus at Wichita Public Schools this year.

For the first time, the district partnered with COMCARE to offer students the Mental Health Intervention Pilot Program.

"We know, in order for students to be succesful, that it's more than just academics," said USD 259 deputy superintendent Tiffanie Irving. "It's also supporting your social, emotional, as well as their behavioral needs."

Twenty-two Wichita schools piloted the program -- with a liasion, case manager and therapist at each one.

South High liasion Kirsten Landenberger said she acts as the "connecting point" between school staff and COMCARE.

"We encourage students, and we even tell students, that it's okay," said Landenberger. "It's not a weakness to ask for help and sometimes sit and talk with a therapist."

KSN's Amanda Aguilar sat down with two students in the program, who aren't being identified for privacy reasons, to learn about how the program helped them.

A Heights High School freshman and West High School senior shared that they were dealing with bad anxiety and depression.

"Sometimes there are issues that are going on that are a little bit more intense than even a parent might know," said COMCARE rehab services director Shantel Westbrook.

The Heights freshman shared he used COMCARE's services before.

"I was dealing with some personal issues, mental issues," he said.

When he had a bad day at school, he reached out to staff -- who then referred him to the pilot program.

According to officials, early intervention makes a huge difference.

The Heights student said the school's program helped him understand his issues more.

"I think it's better than just regular counseling because they get more personal into deeper issues," he said.

It was the same story for a West High senior, whose mother referred him to the program.

"It was a choice that she had to make for me because of how I was handling my stress and depression," he said.

Both boys said the program was convenient because they were able to meet with their therapist at school.

"It's during school hours so I don't have to get pulled out of school to get taken to a therapist appointment," said the freshman at Heights.

Participants go through weekly meetings with their therapist, but the frequency changes based on the student's progression.

The student at West noticed his grades, mood, and behavior improved after joining the program.

He said: "They pushed me the hardest I've ever been pushed to do something better with my life, to take care of myself more."

According to the Heights freshman, he learned better coping skills.

"I think it's really helped clear my mind on things that I've really been confused on how to handle better," he said.

USD 259 and COMCARE monitored the program progress throughout the year:

66% of students showed improved attendance

68% showed improved behavior

52% showed improved academics

More than 700 students participated in the pilot program.

"The numbers are definitely looking very promising," said Westbrook. "We're hitting the targets we were hoping to."

The program will be offered next year, which is made possible due to state funding.

"I think it's very evident that this is a need and that it has been successful," said Irving.

Officials hope to expand to other schools, but are still working out the final details.