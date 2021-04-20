Students get a science lesson at a Kansas drag racing track

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Hot Rod Association hosted hundreds of high school and college students for some behind-the-wheel experience with STEM.

The students went to Mid America Dragway Monday for a speedy lesson in science, technology, engineering and math. The drag racing track is about 6 miles west of Arkansas City.

“Pretty cool deal, getting kids back to doing stuff outside and with their hands,” said Hunter Hanson, a senior.

“It emphasizes science and math in different portions of our curriculum,” said Ronda Melton, a school counselor.

Racers talked to the students about timing, intervals, speed, endurance and other factors of drag racing. They also demonstrated the concepts.

Track owner Jim Maybrier says they hope to kick off a nationwide movement to get kids involved.