WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Monday was the first day of school for thousands of students and teachers in Wichita.

Kids ran out to their parents after the first day ready to tell them about how their day went.

Some students said they were excited to see their friends and teachers.

“It went decent, got tired halfway in and overall, the work was good,” said Thalia Padilla, Horace Mann School fifth grader.

Those with USD 259 said there was a more positive feel Monday as everyone headed back to the classroom after the past two years impacted by COVID.

“It’s always a little anxious, especially with the threat of COVID. But you know, I think we are okay with it. Our boys are excited they don’t have to wear masks, and we trust our school to take the appropriate measures for safety,” said Tina Busenitz, USD 259 parent.

The district has prepped all summer for the new school year, but there are still some issues.

“We are short of bus drivers. First Student is working really hard to hire bus drivers. We brought in some people from Minnesota, where First Student is based, to cover some of those routes while we are looking to hire,” said Susan Arensman with Wichita Public Schools.

USD 259 said there will be bus delays and recommends parents look at the ParentVue app to keep up with their child’s bus route.

As for enrollment this year, the district will not know if it is up or down until Sept. 20.