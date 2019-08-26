Students injured in northwest Kansas school bus crash

Breaking News
School bus crash (AP Photo)

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Troopers are investigating an accident that happened this morning involving a USD 103 Cheylin High school bus and a pickup at the intersection of Cheyenne County roads I & 25.

The school bus was struck on the side, and the bus laid over on its driver’s side. The bus driver, 12 students and the driver of the pickup were taken to Cheyenne County Hospital with moderate to minor injuries.

News release

Posted by Cheyenne County Hospital on Monday, August 26, 2019

There were no fatalities. The school district notified parents.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the accident.

