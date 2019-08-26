Students injured in northwest Kansas school bus crash

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Troopers are investigating an accident that happened this morning involving a USD 103 Cheylin High school bus and a pickup at the intersection of Cheyenne County roads I & 25.

The school bus was struck on the side, and the bus laid over on its driver’s side. The bus driver, 12 students and the driver of the pickup were taken to Cheyenne County Hospital with moderate to minor injuries.

There were no fatalities. The school district notified parents.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the accident.

Unknown injuries to the children.



More information will be on the KHP Crash Logs when the investigation is complete. https://t.co/1REFBxPyTz — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) August 26, 2019

