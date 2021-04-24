Studies show breastfeeding moms pass COVID-19 antibodies to babies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Pregnancy during the pandemic may be more dangerous, according to a new study. Between April and August of last year researchers from the University of Oxford found pregnant women who caught the coronavirus were 20 times more likely to die. It also puts moms at higher risk of other complications. Of those who tested positive. Almost 12% of their babies caught the virus too.

But how about after baby comes? Researchers are identifying a new way to protect our youngest. Multiple studies are showing unexpected benefits of getting the coronavirus vaccine. It may be allowing moms to pass antibodies along to their newborns when they nurse.

Dr. Amy serry works at Ascension Via Christi and says mothers who are hesitant about getting the vaccine should think about the benefits it could bring to their newborn. Dr. Seery says they have not seen any negative side effects from this and recommend mothers take the shot even if they have already been infected.

“It’s much better than actually getting the disease. We know that moms who actively have COVID-19 who then go on to breastfeed they have some antibodies but not nearly the same levels and don’t seem to last nearly so long,” said Dr.Seery.



Dr. Seery recommends if you are a mother who is breastfeeding and still have concerns to talk with your doctor and get their point of view.