Study: Kansas educators make less than peers in other states

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A study reveals that Kansas universities pay their instructors less compared to schools of the same size with similar programs in other states.

The latest figures from the Kansas Board of Regents show state university instructors, who are full-time and spend at least half their time teaching, made on average $13,796 less than instructors at comparable universities in the 2019 fiscal year.

In other words, instructors made 86 cents for each dollar their out-of-state peers earned.

The previous year, Kansas faculty made 84 cents for every dollar paid to their peers.

