WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A study from the University of Kansas shows a shortage of college-educated people applying for jobs in the state. It could lead to 34,000 unfilled positions by 2030.

“There are lots of jobs available, and there will be more jobs available in the future. Our challenge as a state is finding employees to take those jobs,” says Donna Ginther, Professor of Economics and Director of the KU Policy and Social Research Institute.

Ginther says KU graduates are pursuing jobs in other states.

“It appears that wages for skilled workers are higher in surrounding states than they are in Kansas,” she explained.

With Wichita State University reaching record enrollment this fall, they are helping students gain the skills needed to enter the workforce. The Shockers are showing an effort to fill jobs for college-educated workers within the state.

“Our job at WSU is to develop a talent pipeline that can meets the employer’s needs,” said Ashlie Jack, WSU Senior Associate Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management.

The school helps connect students with paid applied learning experiences beginning in their freshman year.

“The goal in mind is that every student is within an internship that will lead to future employment. As our students graduate from Wichita State, they’re staying in Kansas and contributing to the economy,” said Jack.

Jack says last year, students combined for over $30 million earned from applied learning internships. She says the funds help pay for the cost of completing their degree.

WSU also has $6 million in state funding that is used for scholarships to help students with financial needs.

“Completion is very important because if you go to college and you don’t complete, then you’re often saddled with student loans, and you’re not making that college wage premium,” explained Ginther.

The Wichita Workforce Alliance says 25% of job openings in the state require a bachelor’s degree. That is about 13,000 open positions. Many companies are looking to fill the shortage.

“There’s actually more jobs open than people looking for jobs,” said Amanda Duncan, Vice President of the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas. “[Companies are] offering different benefit packages because they want to retain the talent that is here.”

Incentives are one-way businesses are trying to keep Kansas flourishing.

“It’s going to put a lid on economic growth for the state unless we can attract and keep people who we educate here to do jobs,” said Ginther.

“There are jobs available right here in your backyard. There’s no need to move away to pursue a career or to be able to find a high quality of life,” explained Duncan.