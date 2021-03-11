Study shows the desire to travel has increased

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new study conducted by Destination Analysts shows that the desire for travel has increased among Americans.

The survey found that 60 percent of people plan to travel in the next three months and 84 percent plan on taking a trip later this year.

Shawn Steward of AAA Kansas says his travel agents are making a lot of bookings lately. “We’re seeing an influx of bookings for, you know, the summer, fall even into next year,” he said.

Nidia López is eager to get back to regular travel. “I’m just looking forward to 2021 getting back to some kind of travel,” said López. She has booked a trip to Oregon in April.

The same goes for Esmili Jiménez and her family. She said before the pandemic hit, she and her family would go on a vacation every three months.

“Everyone at home in our house has been vaccinated,” said Jiménez. Now, after over a year of not traveling anywhere, she’s booked a trip to see her family in Mexico.

Not everyone is comfortable traveling, however. Promise Asher said that although she’s optimistic, she prefers to err on the side of caution. “I’m just trying to hold out till I feel like a lot more people are vaccinated and it’s a little bit more of a safer climate,” said Asher.