WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — You don’t have to go far to see Wichita State University and WSU Tech’s influence in the Wichita metro area. Almost everyone knows someone who is either a student, a graduate, or a future student.

But the schools say it goes well beyond that. They say WSU and WSU Tech are critical drivers behind economic growth, job creation, and local business support.

On Friday, they announced the results of the 2022 Economic Impact Study, which shows WSU and WSU Tech’s total economic impact in Kansas in 2021 was $1.3 billion.

WSU’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research published the study. WSU says the study was conducted using best practices laid out by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities and the Association of American Universities.

The study says the 3,083 people working at WSU and WSU Tech, plus the operating expenses, support almost 5,300 jobs and generate $342 million in labor income annually.

The researchers say WSU students spend a lot on shopping, entertainment and housing. Their estimated impact is $603.7 million.

There are also the visitors the schools bring to Wichita. The study says that tourism resulted in 230 jobs, $7.7 million in labor income, and $23.8 million in output.

WSU and WSU Tech also spend money buying equipment, vehicles, buildings and more. The researchers say that accounted for $90.5 million in fiscal year 2021, generated 1,580 jobs, $90.5 million in labor income, and a total output of $183 million in economic activity.

The study authors say that for every million dollars spent, WSU and WSU tech support an additional $1.27 million of economic activity at Kansas businesses.

To read a more extended version of the study, click here.

Or you can download the complete 76-page study by clicking here.