Sublette man dies in crash north of Liberal

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sublette man died in a crash on Monday one mile north of Liberal. It happened around 9 a.m. on U.S. 83.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Dodge truck was northbound on the highway and a semi was southbound.

The pickup for an unknown reason went left of center striking the semi head-on. The pickup spun out and the semi came to rest upright in the ditch.

The patrol says 52-year-old Brian K. Tatman was killed. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

