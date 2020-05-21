Body found on west side of river in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rescue crews responded to a possible submersion in downtown Wichita Thursday afternoon. The submersion happened on the south side of the intersection of Douglas and McLean Blvd. on the west side of the river. 

When rescue crews arrived on scene, they found a body on the banks of the river. 

Police are working to identify the victim and are asking for the public to share any details they may have or witnessed on this incident.

