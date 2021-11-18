Suellentrop starts 48-hour jail sentence after no contest plea for fleeing Topeka police at 90 mph

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop will serve 48 hours in the Shawnee County Jail starting Thursday for fleeing law enforcement and driving the wrong way on highways through Topeka.

Suellentrop pleaded no contest on Nov. 9, 2021, to DUI Class B misdemeanor and reckless driving after leading law enforcement on a brief chase.

The charges stem from the March 2021 arrest when he went 90 miles per hour fleeing law enforcement the wrong way on highways through Topeka, according to the criminal complaint.

The court sentenced him to a maximum of six months in jail on count two and a $750 fine. That sentence was suspended, however, Suellentrop must serve 48 hours consecutively in the Shawnee County Jail. He was also sentenced to 90 days and a $25 fine, which was suspended and given six months probation.

Suellentrop was ordered to complete eight therapy sessions and $136 in court costs, as well as a $22 surcharge, and a $60 probation fee.

The Senate Republican Caucus voted Sullentrop out as the former Senate Majority Leader on April 9.