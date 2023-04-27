WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society introduced us to Sugar Cookie on Thursday. She is 50 pounds, loves to run, and is always down for a belly rub.

To see animals up for adoption at the Kansas Humane Society, click here.

This weekend, the KHS will hold a microchip and vaccine clinic. It’ll be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Carl G. Brewer Community Center at 1329 E. 16th Street.

There are supplies for 200 pets. All dogs will need to be on a leash, and all cats will need to be in a carrier. KHS is asking for one handler per pet.