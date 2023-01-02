WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Daisy, a 41-year-old Sumatran orangutan, passed away at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

On Sunday, the zoo said Daisy was very ill and unresponsive. An emergency exam revealed kidney and heart failure. A medical team performed treatment, but Daisy’s condition hadn’t improved. The zoo said Daisy was humanely euthanized this morning.

Daisy came to Sedgwick County Zoo in 2009. She is survived by her two children, Kinali and Lily, both still living at the zoo.

The zoo said that heart and kidney disease are each among the top three causes of death in the orangutan population