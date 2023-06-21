WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Indoor summer school activities at Arkansas City High School have been adjusted for Thursday, June 22.

A Facebook post by USD 470 says around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, fire alarms sounded at Arkansas City High School, and smoke was detected. Staff and patrons who were in the building were safely evacuated.

The Arkansas City Fire Department conducted a search, and the cause was determined to be a fire sensor panel.

As a result, high school athletic weight and conditioning groups will meet at the Bulldog Stadium. Middle school conditioning is canceled, and the high school pool will be closed as well.