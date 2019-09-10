Summer flooding causes $1.1M drop in fee revenue for Kansas state parks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A million plus, that’s how much spring and summer rains have cost Kansas state parks.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism tells KSN’s Tiffany Lane that last year the state parks made about $4.7 million in park fees from May to August.

This year that number was $3.6 million, a drop in revenue of more than a million dollars.

Officials say they won’t know the full economic impact for quite some time.

“1993 was another year like this,” said Alan Stark, a regional supervisor for the parks division of Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

Stark remembers the “Great Flood of 1993.”

“It was flooded across the entire Midwest and Kansas had some big impacts,” he said.

Stark says this summer has seen similar flooding in that it was statewide.

“The difference between 1993 and this year was those rains fell after the Fourth of July. They fell in mid-July and late July.”

That means state parks missed two of their biggest money making holidays.

“Memorial Day and the Fourth of July,” said Stark.

Those are times when families would normally spend money camping and boating at lakes like Cheney and El Dorado.

To put this into perspective, June saw an almost million dollar decrease in park fee fund revenue this year compared to last year.

“It not only covers salary, it covers the gas for the mower,” said Stark. “It covers the electric bill, the water bill, repairing roads.”

Like 1993, Stark says they will bounce back once again.

“Maybe the next five weeks if weather stays nice, we may get quite a few bit of boaters out,” he said.

Stark also tells KSN they will be applying for grants and said they may also qualify for some FEMA funding to get any needed repairs done before next year’s holiday season.

