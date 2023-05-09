WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As temperatures begin to rise, the job market is heating up.

“But you know the job market in Wichita and surrounding areas is just red, red hot right now. Like August hot,” said Keith Lawing with the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas.

Lawing says the seasonal jobs are already out there.

Employers say the best advice to getting hired is to just show up.

“Many people don’t even show up for an interview that they scheduled. So getting them to show up is the first hurdle,” said Derek Sorrells, owner of The Arcade in Wichita. “And then once you hire someone, ensuring that they’re going to show up and work on a daily basis. It’s a huge challenge.”

Sorrells is opening his arcade in a new spot on Washington Street in Wichita this weekend. Part of putting the finishing touches on the business includes making sure he has staff to keep it running to bring customers back.

“I think the biggest advice is going to be, be prepared for the interview. Ask questions,” said Sorrells. “Think about where you’re going to work. Business owners and managers are interested in you wanting to work there, not just you wanting a job. So be prepared to ask questions and be prepared to show up.”

Sorrells Arcade is a throwback to the ’80s and beyond. Along with his business, there are hiring signs in many spots, including skilled jobs.

“I think it’s wide open across industries,” said Lawing. “If you’re just bouncing around looking for a summer job, there’s lots of employers that are going to be hiring this summer for sure, and we’ve been hearing from a lot of them.”

Lawing says skilled positions exist for long-term employment in everything from aviation to IT to general technology.

Lawing says if you are looking for your first summer job or ready to make a career change, the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas has events to help.