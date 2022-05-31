WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” kicks off today through July 28 at all Wichita Public Library locations.

The program will be in person this year and toddlers, kids and teens are invited to participate in educational programs and activities. They can also win prizes.

“We’re excited to return to a more normal-paced Summer Reading Program this year,” said Director of Libraries Jaime Prothro. “The Summer Reading Program is a great way for both caregivers and kids to explore reading, learning and play at the public library.”

Toddlers aged 0-3 will participate in early literacy bingo, a new spin on the classic Baby Bookworms program. Kids 3-11 can participate in the Kids Read program and teens 12-18 can participate in the Teens Read program, both promoted to read 20 minutes each day. Prizes are awarded at 10-day increments.

Kids and teens enrolled in the program receive a Summer Reading Guide or summer reading log sheet to keep track of progress. Customers can also use the Beanstack app to digitally track progress.

The Library is planning a busy schedule of programming, available to view by clicking here. Programs include story times, STEAM activities, virtual reality exploration, DIY crafts and more. Returning this year are family-friendly concerts at Naftzger and Riverside Parks.