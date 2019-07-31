Sumner County man sentenced for impersonating an FBI agent

Jarrod Andra (Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 36-year-old Sumner County man was sentenced to serve a year on probation and pay a $1,000 fine for trying to get out of a traffic ticket by pretending to be an FBI agent.

Jarrod M. Andra, Milan, pleaded guilty to one count of impersonating an agent.

In his plea, he admitted that on Nov. 30, 2018, he was stopped for speeding in Sumner County by a Sumner County Sheriff’s Deputy. Andra claimed he was a special agent for the FBI and presented what appeared to be an FBI identification card with his photo.

