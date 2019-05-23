Sumner County residents feel impact of flooding from Ninnescah River

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - Residents along the Ninnescah River are still feeling the impact of the flooding over the last few days.

Some homes are surrounded by water, making it impossible to leave, or get in, with a car.

And, with the flood gates being opened at Cheney Lake, residents in Sumner County are not sure what to expect.

"We're actually heading towards a cookout, a neighborhood cookout for the ones that are either canned or brave enough to get over there," said Brad Schoenhofer, a Peck resident, heading to his neighbors house in a canoe on Wednesday.

Traveling by canoe through a flooded wheat field is not the usual way he and Elizabeth Irwin travel around town.

"We got about- I would say between four and eight feet in the roads ," said Schoenhofer. "We only have about one way in or out."

While Schoenhofer and Irwin are sticking out the flooding and are not evacuating, Ponderosa Estates resident, Kevin Kessler, took a different approach.

"We left two days ago and we're staying at my folks place in Wichita," said Kessler, a Belle Plaine resident.

The goal was not to get stuck in several feet of water.

"The Ninnescah runs right there just on the other side of the tree line," said Kessler. "It's literally 150 feet off my back porch."

And, with Gates being opened at Cheney Lake, there is no certainty on how that could impact the Ninnescah.

"It's running full right now, and any additional water piled on top of it is just going to cause more problems," said Kessler.

Now all residents like Kessler and Schoenhofer can do, is stay positive, while they wait for the water to subside.

"It's just a part of life," said Kessler. "You've got inconveniences. But, for the most part, it's a positive. You've just got to deal with it."

"It's hard and it likes to kick you in the teeth," said Schoenhofer. "But it's real life and this ain't my second rodeo."