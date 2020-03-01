SUN AND FUN: Kansans take advantage of warm weather at El Dorado Lake

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Camping in the last weekend of February? Might sound crazy for some but for Judy Glover it was the perfect time to go to El Dorado. “I kept telling him when we took the camper home, I said March 1st no matter what,” said Glover.

Thanks to some warm weather, Glover didn’t need to wait that extra day. “This has been a beautiful weekend! It’s a wonderful start to Spring and we’re out here just getting out of the city,” she said.

El Dorado Lake was the spot to be Saturday for some fishing and fun near the water. The Glover family wasn’t the only family enjoying some spring-like sunshine. “I think everybody has been cooped up from the coldness for so long they’re like ‘Ahh nice day, let’s go!” said Kim Westeman.

Kim and Joe Westeman did get out to and lit up some fires outside their camper, as an escape from the regular hustle and bustle. “Just getting away from the house all the responsibilities and relaxing,” said Joe.

Others used the weather to bond as father and son. “We’re just trying to catch some bait and head up to Milford reservoir tomorrow morning try to catch a blue cat,” said Justin Anderson

Majority of those at the lake are just ready for the real spring to get here soon. “We’re ready for some warm weather so we can be back out and fish. Just be back outside, we’re tired of the cold,” said Brett Mohr.

If you didn’t make it outside this weekend. Glover is recommending you make sure to on Sunday, “Get out of the city or get out of their house and just enjoy some nature because it’s very relaxing, very peaceful.”

LATEST STORIES: