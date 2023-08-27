WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sunday is the second day of the Lao Festival in Wichita.

The free event will have nine ceremonies over nine days and nine nights.

It will have more than 60 vendors with Asian food, clothing, live bands and cultural rituals and activities.

Sunday’s celebration is for the 5-year anniversary of the Meditation Chapel.

“A long, long time ago, we believed that before we can have a blessing at the temple, this dance is performed by a long, long time ago for, let the heaven know we are holy, blessed,” said Chan Phent Phommachanh, a Festival staff member.

The event is taking place at the Lao Buddhist Associates of Kansas, 2550 S Greenwich Rd.