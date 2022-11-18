WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sunday is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, 426 people were killed in traffic crashes in Kansas last year, and 1,767 people were seriously injured.

“We suffer tragic loss with each person who has died or is seriously injured due to traffic crashes,” Vanessa Spartan, KDOT chief of transportation safety, said in a news release. “Remember and pay tribute to our friends, loved ones, and co-workers by traveling alert and sober, following speed limits, and buckling up.”

According to data from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, Sedgwick County is the deadliest county for drivers in Kansas and higher than average for a county of its population size. In 2020, there were 64 traffic deaths in Sedgwick County, accounting for the majority of traffic deaths in the state that year.

So far this year, there have been 37 traffic-related fatalities in Sedgwick County. The organizers behind the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims are committed to reducing the number of traffic fatalities worldwide by 50% by 2030.

They ask that the day be used to remember all people killed and seriously injured on roads, acknowledge the work of emergency services, and advocate for traffic victims and families. For more information, visit WorldDayofRemembrance.org.