WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday morning, Sunflower Electric Power Corporation filed an application for a solar project in Russell County. The Sunflower Electric Solar @ Russell project would be a 20-megawatt solar farm located on 240 acres three miles east of Russell in north-central Kansas.

(Courtesy Sunflower Electric/Google Earth)

The public is invited to learn about the project during a come-and-go informational gathering on Feb. 15, from 5-7 p.m. at Fossil Creek Hotel and Suites, 1430 S. Fossil St., Russell.

The project would be Sunflower’s second solar development. The company already has the 20-MW Johnson Corner Solar Project in Stanton County in southwest Kansas. It has been in operation since April 2020.

Sunflower says the Johnson Corner Solar Project is the largest operating solar facility in the state. The Russell project would match its size with approximately 75,000 solar panels on single-axis tracking.

The company filed a Solar Energy System Permit application with the Russell County Commission. Sunflower says the next step is for the commissioners to review and approve it. The company says it already has Governor Laura Kelly’s support.

“Kansas is uniquely positioned to lead the way in the development and expansion of clean and renewable energy,” Kelly said in a Sunflower Electric news release. “I am pleased to see this project move forward. Kansas must have a diverse renewable energy portfolio as we power our future and grow our rapidly changing economy.”

Sunflower Electric’s solar project in Stanton County, February 2020. (KSN Photo)

If the Russell project gets approved, Sunflower hopes to open it for commercial operation in late 2023. The project would also mean jobs for about 180 workers during the five-month construction phase.

The company is developing the project with the National Renewables Cooperative Organization (NRCO), of which Sunflower is a member-owner.

Sunflower Electric is a not-for-profit power cooperative headquartered in Hays. It operates a system of solar, wind, natural gas and coal-based generating plants and a transmission system of 2,400 miles. It serves 58 Kansas counties through its members:

Lane-Scott Electric Cooperative, Dighton

Pioneer Electric Cooperative, Ulysses

Prairie Land Electric Cooperative, Norton

Southern Pioneer Electric Company

Victory Electric Cooperative, Dodge City

Western Cooperative Electric, WaKeeney

Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Scott City

To learn more about the project, click here: Sunflower.net.